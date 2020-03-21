Glenvar has high hopes for Region 2C wrestling at James River

James River High School will be the site of the Region 2C wrestling tournament this Saturday. Action begins at 9 am in Springwood.

The top three wrestlers from each weight class on Saturday will advance to the state Class 2 tournament in Salem on February 21 and 22. Glenvar is hoping to make some noise at the tournament and advance a bunch of Highlanders to the Salem Civic Center next week.

“We have a really young team this year,” said Glenvar coach Jason Cline. “ This will be the first post season action for most of my wrestlers. With such a young team we are first and foremost looking to get all these kids the experience of wrestling in a state qualifying tournament — something we can build on for next year. We would consider it a very successful weekend if we can get six or more kids qualified for the state tournament in Salem — and that will not be an easy task.”

Last year Glenvar qualified two boys off a small team, but this year Glenvar has a much larger team and has done well.

“There will be some tough competition at this year’s regional,” said Cline. “James River has some strong competitors across their lineup and we have seen some really good individual wrestlers from Appomattox, Dan River, and Floyd.

One wildcard for this year’s Regional will be two new teams added to Region C, Patrick County and Alleghantm which both came down a classification to Class 2 this year.

“We saw Alleghany have a strong finish just a couple points behind us at the Big Red tournament this year but we have not seen Patrick County at any event this year — so they’re a bit of an unknown,” said Cline. “We approach it one match at a time and really try to keep the kids focused on working hard and applying the techniques that have shown them success throughout the regular season.”