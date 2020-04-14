Forgotten Cemeteries: Gravel Hill Church Cemetery

The church and cemetery are located at 2144 Gravel Hill Road in Troutville.

Those buried in the cemetery include:

Sherman Bagby died in 1941.

Osborn Timothy Jackson was born on August 9, 1898. He died on November 5, 1977. Osborn was the son of Lee Royal Jackson and Carrie Corbett. The service was done by Rader Funeral Home.

Uriah Coleman was born January 20 1859. He died on March 14, 1932. The service was done by Rader Funeral Home.

Carrie Corbett died at age 92 on March 4, 1966.

Marvin Laphern Craighead was born on March 8, 1928. He died on February 25, 1951. He was the son of Arthur E. Craighead and Odessa Howard.

Sherman C. Wiley was born on April 1, 1891. He died on February 7, 1953. He was the husband of Mary Martin. He was the son of Ashby Wiley and Kathleen Johnson.

James W. Thomas was born December 14, 1873. He died on September 25, 1951. He was the husband of Oakley Johnson and was the son of David Thomas and Elizabeth Hackley.

Ora Blanche Dennis died on June 4, 1966.

Charles Douglas was born December 10, 1855. He died on December 10, 1923.

Florence Douglas died at age 74 on May 7, 1966.

Audrey A. Perdue was born on August 26, 1930. She died on August 27, 1931.

David Rhodes was born on March 15, 1860. He died on August 24, 1917.

Ambrose C. Thomas was born on July 15, 1868. He died on September 20, 1938. The service was done by Rader Funeral Home.

Jesse Wallace was born on October 14, 1886. He died January 24, 1913.

Ora Wallace was born on August 5, 1892. She died on June 5, 1928. She was the daughter of Tom Mays and Darah Toliver.

Hogan McKinley Wallace died on June 11, 1915.

Russell Wright was born on 1903. He on November 21, 1936. The service was done by Rader Funeral Home.

Minnie F. Brown died in January of 1922 at the age of 29. She was the daughter of Annie Douglas. She was married to George W. Brown

Henry Brown was born in 1885 and died in 1957. Henry has a standing marker.

Ann Burnett was born about 1793. She died in 1898 at age 105. Ann has a standing marker, and is believed to be the first burial in this cemetery.

The latest inventory of the cemetery was done in 2015. During inventories, 57 verified unmarked graves and only a few markers were identified. These families include Thomas, Bagby, Girty, Callaway, Coleman, Wallace, Wiley, Wright, Thompson, Taylor, and several others.

The Boy Scouts erected a sign with the known markers and a history of the church is also posted on that sign. Both the Botetourt Historical Society and the Fincastle Library Genealogy Room have copies of both of these documents.

The church and cemetery property was donated by Isaac Kessler on March 24, 1876, but the deed was not officially recorded. Finally, on September 12, 1913 an official deed was recorded for the Gravel Hill Church. The church was dedicated in July of 1946 by the Rev. James A. Sparrow as noted on the cornerstone of the church building.

