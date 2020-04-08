Forgotten Cemeteries: Brick Union Cemetery

The Brick Union Cemetery, which is located in Troutville, has been inventoried several times, included in these are the WPA, The Botetourt History Before 1900 through Cemetery Records, and by the Botetourt Genealogy Club. The club has a decent listing of over 100 unmarked graves of people who are interred there, through obits, undertaker records, death certificates, and other sources in addition to the markers that were found. This cemetery is in poor condition. It covers about three acres of ground. A lot of prominent names are inventoried. A few of the burials include Bane, Bower, Camper, Dooley, Hiner, Hipes, Kern, Kessler, Lemon, Nace, Rader, Rice, Shay, Snider and Vest.

Peter Landers served in Co. B, 22 Va. Inf., Confederate States of America. He has the only CSA marker, although probably not the only soldier buried there.

The cemetery was established about 1825. There is proof of burial for Martha Jane Shue, who died October 12, 1825. She was supposedly the daughter of I. and E. Kessler, and may have been the first burial. Many burials are listed prior to 1900. Mollie Rader was born in 1860 and died in 1939. Although there is an Unknown Bane who died in 1958, a marker has not been located.

The church was established in 1796. The Brick Union Church was built in 1842, and was located on Trinity Road. When the church was torn down in 1958 some of the brick was donated to build an education center for the Fincastle Presbyterian Church. The Brick Union Church stood on property now used by I-81.

If anyone has proof of burial in this cemetery please email doreatr@yahoo.com.

The Botetourt Genealogy & History Fair is scheduled for July 9-12.

This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here