First COVID-19 cases confirmed in Martinsville

Two people are among the first with confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus in the City of Martinsville, according to health officials.

Both were confirmed on April 27, Nancy Bell, public information officer with the Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Heath District said.

A woman in her 20s tested positive for the virus after suspected exposure to COVID-19 cases, bell said, adding that woman may have encountered the virus through travel history.

She has been isolated at home, and her close contacts have been identified, health officials said. A second case also is confirmed in a woman in her 50s, Bell said, adding the woman also had a known exposure to COVID-19 case and travel history.

She also is isolated at home and her close contacts have been identified.

