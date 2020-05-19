Farmers Market to return Thursday

The Christiansburg Farmers Market will return on Thursday, May 21, with some adjustments to ensure the safety of the vendors and customers.

The market will be open every Thursday from 3-7 p.m. on Hickok Street from May 21 to Oct. 22. The market is introducing online ordering this year, which will allow customers to prepay for items and pick them up on market day. Visit www.christiansburg.org/marketshop for updated information on this process.

Customers are encouraged to utilize online ordering whenever possible, but our vendors will still be set up on Hickok Street each Thursday during market hours. The entrances and exits of the market will be staffed to ensure only 10 people are in the market area at a time. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced by spacing vendors 10 feet apart, allowing only one person per family into the market area at a time, and ensuring there is no mingling.

The market’s vendors on Hickok Street this season are True Harvest Farms, Buffy’s Kitchen, Bird and Hopper Farm, Cavalier Farm, Gracious Day Grains, Gracie’s Garden, Mountain View Hops, Peace and Harmony Farms, Afternoon Delight, Granny Bean’s Confections, Grumpy Pig Barbeque, Hot Diggity Dog Food Truck, Kona Ice and Slider Kings Food Truck.