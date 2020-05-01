Epperly, Tammy

Tammy Epperly, 60, of Blacksburg, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Treva mom and pap, and her granddaughter, Brianna Speaks.

Tammy is survived by her parents, Bruce and Shirley Raines; her husband Don; daughters and sons-in-law Nikki Patsel and husband, Chris; Kayla Williams and husband, Mike; grandchildren Tyler, Alexis, Karly, Britny, Tori, Christopher, Myah and Parker; a great-grandchild, Milo, and one on the way; four brothers, three sisters and numerous other family members and friends. Special thanks go to the medical staff at Blue Ridge Cancer Care, Montgomery Regional and Pulaski Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospice.

Graveside services were conducted Monday, April 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Westview Cemetery with Pastor Michael Johnston officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made Good Samaritan Hospice or Blacksburg Rescue Squad.

Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.