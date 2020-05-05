East, Ronnie Preston

Ronnie Preston East, 84 of New Castle, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 27. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by those who loved him most. He was born in Clifton Forge, Virginia, on April 26, 1936. An Army veteran, he served in Korea in the 24th Infantry Division. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend to all.

He was preceded in death by his birth father, Preston Wallace East, his mother, Mary Baber East Fisher and Jessie L. Fisher, the only father he ever knew.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Joyce M. Fisher of New Castle, son and daughter-in-law Carl and Wanda East of Elliston, daughter and son-in-law Roxanna and Roger Link of Newport, son and daughter-in-law Doug and Jessie Williams of New Castle, Mike and Cindy Williams of Salisbury, NC: grandchildren: Caleb and Ashley East, Jacob and Alyssa East, Jesse East and Samantha Lawlor, Waylon and Wyatt Whittaker and McKinzie Starkey.

A celebration of life was held at Huffman Memorial Park for family and friends on Saturday, May 2, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements by Paitsel Funeral Home. www.paitselfh.com

