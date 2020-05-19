Eagle Rock Ruritan Club awards four scholarships









For the school year 2019-2020 the Eagle Rock Ruritan Club is awarding four scholarships to James River High School seniors from the Eagle Rock area. These scholarships are awarded through an application process from the Eagle Rock Ruritan Club and available to seniors from the Eagle Rock area through the Guidance Department at James River High School.

This year’s scholarship recipients are as follows:

• Forest Kay – The Mary D. “Pawkey” Pauley Memorial Scholarship to Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in the amount of $1,000;

• Logan Keeney – the Sidney Hunter Memorial Scholarship to Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in the amount of $1,000;

• Haley Mays – who will be attending Virginia Western Community College, the Ruritan National Build Your Dollar Scholarship in the amount of $600; and

• Logan Craft – who will be attending Virginia Western Community College, the Kathryn Buhrman Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $600.

“The members of the Eagle Rock Ruritan Club offer congratulations and best wishes to these scholarship recipients and to all the seniors for reaching this milestone in their education. This has been a difficult and challenging time coping with all the effects of COVID-19. The curtailment of the usual graduation activities is regrettable but necessary. In the midst of all of this, the members of the Eagle Rock Ruritan Club pray God’s blessings for all the graduates in their post-graduation endeavors,” said the Rev. Robert McRae, Ruritan member.

An affiliate club with Ruritan National, the Eagle Rock Ruritan Club is a community service/fellowship organization seeking to promote good will in the Eagle Rock community. The club’s usual meeting time is 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, and members of the community are encouraged to attend as guests and to consider becoming a part of the club when meeting restrictions are lifted. And at that time the club will resume offering the Eagle Rock Community Center to individuals and groups for a nominal fee to help with utilities. For reservations, call 540-884-2775.

This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here