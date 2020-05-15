Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues today in Radford, Friday in Blacksburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — The New River Valley Public Health Task Force will hold ongoing drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites on Wednesday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Radford Recreation Center, 200 George St. in Radford, and on Friday, May 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane in Blacksburg.

These sites are closed to the public. Only those individuals with a letter of authorization from the Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District will be allowed access to the sites, and only by appointment.

“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District, “but because capacity is limited we screen for those at highest risk. As we continue to test, we expect to have more positive cases.”

To ask questions about COVID-19 or to request an appointment for testing at these sites, call the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health call center at 540-267-8240. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. After hours, leave a message.

“In the vast majority of cases, testing does not inform our recommendations for your medical care,” Dr. Bissell said. “The best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including hygiene and social distancing. That’s how you stay well, and how you protect those around you today, and those you will be with tomorrow.”

“These sites take the pressure off our hospital systems and first responders so that they can provide essential medical and public safety services, around the clock,” said Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson. “Instead of being tasked with assessment and transport, they can concentrate on true life-threatening medical emergencies.”

For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

