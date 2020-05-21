Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continues Thursday in Blacksburg

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force will hold ongoing drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at Blacksburg High School, 3401 Bruin Lane in Blacksburg, Thursday, May 21, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Services are by appointment only.

Only those individuals with a letter of authorization from the Virginia Department of Health’s New River Health District will be admitted to the site and only by pre-screening and appointment.

“We have administered more than 2,000 COVID-19 tests since beginning broad community testing a month and a half ago,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District. “Testing continues to help us determine the prevalence of disease in our community, but remember that the best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including hygiene and social distancing. That’s how you protect yourself and those around you.”

If you have questions about COVID-19 or wish to request an appointment for testing, call the New River Health District’s COVID-19 public health call center at 540-267-8240. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. After hours, leave a message.

“The task force has created a mobile, flexible and scalable testing engine that can be deployed across the New River Valley, and it has helped us prevent COVID-19 from overloading our hospitals or compromising our public safety systems and services,” said Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/new-river, www.nrvroadtowellness.com, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.