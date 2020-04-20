Dr. Lisa Chen to resign from post as superintendent of BCPS

Dr. Lisa Chen, superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools, has submitted her resignation to the Botetourt County School Board. Her resignation will be effective June 30, 2020.

Dr. Chen cited personal reasons and a desire to pursue other professional opportunities as her reasons for the resignation.

The School Board employed Dr. Chen a year ago, citing her strengths in visionary and strategic planning, curriculum and instruction, team building, and organizational leadership.

Michelle Crook, Chair of the School Board, states that, “The Board commends Dr. Chen for her passion, dedication, and desire to provide the best learning environment possible. We believe the district has grown and improved under her leadership, and we are confident she will continue to serve the educational needs of children in her next professional endeavor.”

Dr. Chen stated, “The Botetourt County School Board has been extremely supportive of me in my leadership role. I appreciate the relationships I have

developed here, and I wish all of my great employees the best as they continue to serve the needs of children in Botetourt.”

The School Board intends to begin a search for a new superintendent immediately, and hopes to have a candidate identified in time to prepare for the upcoming school year.

