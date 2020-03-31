Donations needed for food banks

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, New River Community Actions Emergency Assistance Program food pantries are in urgent need of food, infant formula and disposable diapers.

The number of families requesting and receiving assistance from the NRCA food pantries has increased by 30% so far in March as compared to March a year ago.

The following non-perishable foods are needed: peanut butter, potato mixes (mashed, scalloped, etc.), canned tuna, canned chicken, soups/stews, breakfast cereal, canned fruit, bread mixes (cornbread, biscuits, etc.), spaghetti and sauce.

The food pantries also need donations of infant formula and disposable diapers (especially sizes 4, 5 and 6) and Pull-Ups.

Donations may be taken to the following locations:

120 Epperly Mill Road, Floyd 540-745-2102

928 West Main Street, Radford 540-320-7460

516 Wenonah Avenue, Pearisburg 540-921-2146

110 Roanoke Street, Christiansburg 540-382-6186 or 540-381-1561

412 North Jefferson Street, Pulaski 540-980-5525

706 Harding Avenue, Blacksburg 540-951-8134

Donors are requested to call in advance for hours of operation. Donations may be dropped off without entering the food pantry buildings.

