Donations are needed more than ever at Feeding Southwest Virginia

Feeding Southwest Virginia relies heavily on donations and community volunteers to fulfill its mission of eliminating food hunger. Both are needed more than ever at this time because of COVID-19. Rice, canned fruits, juice, peanut butter, pasta and canned meats are the foods in the highest demand. Every dollar donated helps to provide six meals to hungry individuals in Southwest Virginia.

Because of the coronavirus, the number of semi-trucks delivering food each week at the food bank, which is normally around ten, is significantly lower. Even the government shut down from last year posed only a fraction of the challenges the coronavirus pandemic is causing.

“We anticipate the need to spike in our community as a result of this virus and the economic impact on lower-income families already struggling with putting food on the table,” said a company spokesperson. “We are working with a sense of urgency on emergency response plans that will allow us to safely and effectively meet the food insecurity needs of our community despite these significant challenges.”

Amy Turner has lived in Roanoke County here entire life. When asked if she’s ever experienced anything like COVID-19, she responded with an emphatic no.

Said Turner, a mother of four, “I have relied on Feeding Southwest Virginia for years. Now that my children are not in school, I’m going to need their resources more than ever. I strongly encourage people to make a financial donation if they can.”

Lisa Uhl, the FASWVA Marketing and Communications Director, wants people to know that there are several ways they can give to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“Supper Heroes give a recurring monthly donation to make sure everybody gets supper and nobody goes hungry. Recurring contributions reduce administrative costs so more of each gift goes to programs and food,” she said. “With $25 a month, you can be someone’s Supper Hero all year long.”

Financial contributions, employer-matched gifts and donor-advised funds are additional ways one can give. For more information, visit feedingswva.org.

Said Pam Irvine, Feeding Southwest Virginia CEO, “For 38 years we have been fighting hunger and changing lives through community partnerships. The Food Bank is an affiliate member of Feeding Southwest Virginia. For the last three-and-a-half decades, the Food Bank’s ultimate mission has remained the same: eliminate hunger in the region. Approximately $33 million worth of food and grocery related products are channeled annually through a network of more than 350 partner feeding programs in our 26-county, nine-city region that provide food or meals to those in need.”

