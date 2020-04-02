Digital resources available at Radford Library despite closure

From free Wi-Fi in the parking lot to increased allowances for digital checkout on Hoopla, the Radford Public library is reminding library patrons there are resources available for entertainment and connectivity.

In its newsletter, the library offered the following information:

Parking Lot Wi-Fi

Even though the building is closed, the library’s Wi-Fi is still available in the parking lot. The Information about connecting to the Wi-Fi. Patrons should park in the front half of the lot for the best connection.

Fine Free, Virus Free

Don’t worry about returning your items to the library during the COVID-19 closure period. The library prefers not to have returns during this time and is also requesting that donations not be left in the book drop or on the premises because of concerns about the cleanliness of items. Please know that regardless of the due date, overdue fees will not accumulate from March 15 through April 30.

Borrow More Hoopla

To help combat the doldrums of staying home and avoiding social contact, the library has increased the number of checkouts per month for Hoopla from 6 to 10 while funding allows. New items have also been added to Overdrive. Happy reading, happy listening and happy viewing.

Curbside Pickup Temporarily suspended

The library offered curbside pickup service last week so that patrons could pick up items they had on hold. There were a few glitches in the service that must be addressed to continue this service. For now, curbside service is not available. However, holds are still being pulled and held.

This Article First Appeared On News Journal. Read Full Article From Its Original Source Here