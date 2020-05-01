DGIF issues boating advisory 

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) is advising recreational boaters to use extreme caution this upcoming weekend as the National Weather Service has issued flood warnings in several locations throughout Virginia and water temperatures remain dangerously cold.

DGIF Conservation Police Officers (CPOs) have responded to and worked several boating incidents that have resulted in fatalities and injuries to boaters who have attempted to navigate waters that were affected by heavy rains and cold water temperatures.

Navigating rivers in these conditions can be hazardous due to significantly higher than normal water levels and trash and other debris that could be floating on the surface or just below the waterline.

“Disregarding safety messages and attempting to boat on rising or flooded waters not only puts the boaters at risk, but also our CPOs and other first responders that are called to rescue them,” said Major Scott Naff with DGIF’s Conservation Police. Major Naff also urges the boating public to heed safety warnings and check conditions before they attempt to launch. If you canoe or are a kayaker or other recreational boater and choose to launch on any river, the DGIF recommends that you think before you go. Always check local river conditions.

A resource for this is the American Whitewater website: https://www.americanwhitewater.org Check your local forecast. Pop-up storms can cause flash flooding and water levels can change drastically and quickly. Check the river and lake conditions with the National Weather Service, in Blacksburg, the site is www.weather.gov/rnk/.

Be aware that it is possible that high water will force the temporary closing of some boat ramps. Have a good plan and share your plan with someone who knows where you will be and when to expect you to return. Finally, make sure you have the proper equipment onboard, and that you wear a properly sized and fitted life jacket. Remember that life jackets save lives.

The DGIF recommends that all boaters and paddlers take a boating safety course, whether or not required by law.

