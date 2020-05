Photo by Pam Dudding

Many Craig residents recently took advantage of getting a few plants in their gardens a little early this year. Here, James Dudding is teaching his great-granddaughter, Mae, how to plant and adequately cover potatoes. “I want to learn so I can help my daddy in our garden,” said Mae with excitement as she watched and mimicked her paw-paw.

