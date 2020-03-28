County proposes real estate tax increase

Michelle Ciaravino

Contributing writer

The 2021 Fiscal Year budget, which was presented by County Administrator Dan Collins to the Craig Board of Supervisors on March 19, recommends several revenue factors, with an increased real estate tax being the most lucrative.

According to tax-rates.org, “Craig County collects, on average, 0.5 percent of a property’s assessed fair market value as property tax.” This assessment is lower than surrounding counties, and has not kept up with their yearly increases. Craig, however, is unique in population density.

The board has five one-cent incremental increase options to consider. However, a three-cent increase would allow the county to meet new expenditures and requests, while keeping the General Fund, normally used for Debt Service or CIP Projects, at optimal levels.

If the board approves the three-cent hike, the change in tax payment for a typical home, valued at 120K, would be $36 per year.

What benefits could residents see for their extra cash?

To name a few, the schools would get a dump truck, lawn mower and have their parking lots sealed. The volunteer fire departments would see their annual funding increased by $2,500. The courthouse would have security cameras and a steel door installed. The administration would receive a phone system and internet service upgrades. There would be minimal salary adjustments, and a balanced budget.

Thursday’s meeting was a budget work session with another scheduled on April 2, allowing time for review and discussion.

There will be a public hearing on the budget April 16 at 7 p.m., with the proposed tax rate and ordinance to adopt tax rate on the schedule. Final budget approval is set for May 7 at 6 p.m.

Additional business held that the Craig County Tire Amnesty Day remains scheduled for April 4, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until trailer is filled). Residents may bring up to ten used tires (off rims) to the Craig County Transfer Station for disposal. No fees charged, but individuals will be required to sign an affidavit stating tires originated in Craig County. Only passenger car tires, lawnmower and small tires allowed. This service is for private residences only, not businesses.

Also, please be mindful of the ten-person limit due to Covid-19 protocols. They ask that you wait in your cars until it is your turn, allowing for minimum exposure. Your patience is appreciated.

