Confirmed postitive case of Covid-19 in PC after previous error

The first case of COVIC-19 in Patrick County was confirmed Tuesday afternoon, according to a release.

A man in his 40s was confirmed to have the virus at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday, according to Nancy Bell, public information officer for the West Piedmont Health District, which includes Patrick County.

Bell said the man had traveled domestically, and is now isolated at home. His close contacts have been identified and quarantined, she added.

Earlier Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health’s website showed that a case was confirmed in Patrick County. However, that case was recorded in error, and was from another district, health officials said.

