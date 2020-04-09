Collins, Leota Jean “Nicely”

Leota Jean (Nicely) Collins, 90, of Salem, passed away on Sunday, April 5, at Raleigh Court Health & Rehab.

Leota was born on July 7, 1929, in Alleghany County to the late Russell Eugene and Mary Estaline Vest Nicely. Also preceding her in death includes her seven siblings.

Leota retired from Mick or Mack Grocery, after working there for 25 plus years. She was known as a very open-minded and political lady who was also very opinionated. She loved cooking and was a very selfless lady. She loved her family very much, but also knew how to be firm.

Surviving are her two loving sons; Owen Collins of Auburn, Calif. and Timothy (Tim) Collins of Salem; sister Jean Johnson (Kenny) of Buchanan, grandchildren Josh Collins of Chicago, Ill., Kayla Collins of Roanoke and Cameron Collins of Roanoke; great-grandson Archer Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews in addition to two special friends, Ann and Frances Mills.

In keeping with the family wishes, private graveside services will be held at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the Collins family by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

