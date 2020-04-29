Class of 2020 honored, celebrated

Room mothers at Patrick County High School (PCHS) wanted to do something special to celebrate the Class of 2020 while practicing social distancing.

The group decided they would honor the amazing group of young men and women in the senior class who came to pick up their cap, gowns, tassels, cords, and senior shirt.

The mothers decorated their vehicles, broke out the cowbells and noisemakers, wrote messages on school’s driveway with chalk, filled up the bubble machine and cheered for every senior.

Arriving seniors turned into a parking lot lined with Class of 2020 signs for each student, along with a senior portrait. They were welcomed by the moms as they drove through the line, and after picking up their graduation items, being congratulated by the PCHS administrative team and Superintendent Dean Gilbert, each was given a coupon for a free meal at Wendy’s, made possible by Anita Scott, Area General Manager, and a discount coupon to Honduras Coffee Shop, donated by Leon Puckett.

This school year has turned out to be quite a letdown for the Class of 2020. Senior athletes of spring sports missed their senior season. This class will miss their trip to Carowinds and their chance to walk the halls of their elementary schools wearing their cap and gown. They will have missed 10 weeks with their friends and teachers, some of which they may never see again. They have been promised a prom and graduation when the restrictions are lifted, but uncertainty continues dur to the pandemic.

Although this is not at all the way anyone thought the seniors would end their school career, the administrators and parents are doing all they can to help make it as special as possible.

