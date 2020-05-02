City leaders remind residents to wear masks in public

The City of Radford is reminding residents that it is aligned with CDC guidelines for residents to wear masks while in public.

“The CDC recommends you wear a mask when practicing social distancing is difficult, like at the grocery store or pharmacy,” reads a joint announcement released by the local governments of Blacksburg, Christiansburg and Radford. “But surgical masks and N95s should be saved for healthcare workers and first responders, as well as patients in need.”

“For the general public, paper masks and homemade cloth masks from household items—such as bandannas and scarves—are sufficient and can help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the announcment continues. “Just be sure to wash your cloth masks after each use. Also, wash your hands before and after wearing a mask.

Thanks for doing your part.

The ityalso announced that,beginning next week, the New River Public Health Task Force will host a series of weekly, interactive, virtual town halls for COVID-19, “and invites all area residents to participate.”

Town halls will be held on Wednesdays, May 6 through June 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. Each will have a specific focus and will feature a panel of local experts, who will offer remarks and answer questions. The schedule, topics and invited panelists are as follows:

May 6 – Health – Carilion Clinic, LewisGale Medical Center, New River Valley Community Services, Virginia Department of Health

May 13 – Law Enforcement/Fire and Rescue – Counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, City of Radford and incorporated towns

May 20 – Local Government – Counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski, City of Radford and incorporated towns

May 27 – Local/Small Business – panelists to be announced

June 3 – Education/K-12 – Radford Public Schools, Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski County Public Schools

June 10 – Education/Colleges and Universities – New River Community College, Radford University, Virginia Tech

Submit your questions anytime, as follows:

In writing at montva.com/NRVtownhall;

Record your question by voicemail at 540-391-0385; and

On Twitter with the hashtag #NRVStrongerTogether.

Written questions can be submitted during each town hall (at montva.com/NRVtownhall), and will be addressed as time allows.

The town halls will stream live at www.youtube.com/montgomeryva, and will be archived on YouTube, agency websites and social media, and rebroadcast on local cable access stations including Comcast and Shentel Channel 190 (Christiansburg and Montgomery County) and Comcast Channel 2 (Blacksburg).

The New River Public Health Task Force is composed of local health, public safety, education and government agencies that work to proactively provide local residents and communities with information about COVID-19, to coordinate efforts to reduce its local impact and to facilitate community recovery.

For information about the New River Public Health Task Force, visit www.montva.com/coronavirus. For information on the Virginia Department of Health and COVID-19, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov. For general questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the New River Health District public health call center at 540-267-8240. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. After hours, leave a message.