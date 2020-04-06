Church News for April 8 Edition

Free Lunch Saturday at Solomon’s Mission

Solomon’s Mission on Lowe Street in Buchanan will have its Second Saturday Free Lunch this Saturday. It will be to-go meals only. Drive up to the side entrance, stay in the vehicle and someone will bring the meal out to you. There will be a limit per family.

Colonial Baptist offers sermons online

In these days of following government leaders in “social distancing,” Colonial Baptist Church in Blue Ridge invites you to live streamed messages on Sunday and Wednesday. Follow on Facebook Live, Instagram, or the website at www.cbcblueridge.org for live broadcasts. You can also watch these at your convenience on the YouTube channel, or click “Listen Here” on the website to hear messages and past sermons. You will also find a daily note of encouragement from Pastor Joel Wegner on our Facebook page.

Colonial Baptist Church is located at 221 Hillcrest Street in Blue Ridge. You can call the church office at 977-5683 for information on when the doors will once again be open for public worship together.

Cloverdale Church of the Brethren Thrift Shop

The Thrift Shop will be closed until further notice.

Lord’s Supper re-enactment at Andrew Chapel cancelled

The Last Supper re-enactment that was scheduled on Holy/Maundy Thursday, April 9 at Andrew Chapel United Methodist Church has been cancelled..

Pierce Chapel postpones yard sale

The yard sale scheduled at Pierce Chapel Church, Fincastle, on April 25 has been postponed until the fall.

Joyful Journey Club plans trip to Amishlands

You are invited to join the Joyful Journey Travel Club of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Daleville for a trip to the Amishlands to see Queen Esther at the Sight and Sound Theater July 8-10. The cost of $431 per person based on double occupancy (add $99 for a single room) covers the following: two nights lodging, two breakfasts, two dinners, including a family style dinner at Hershey Farm Restaurant and Dutch Apple Dinner Theater with a show, Sight & Sound Theater Queen Esther, Kreider Farm Tour, visit to Lititz, including Sturgis Pretzel Bakery & Wilbur Chocolates, Turkey Hill experience, taxes and meal gratuities, motorcoach transportation, and driver’s tip. Contact Julia Greer at 540-330-7933 for more information or a reservation form.

