CHS Class of 2020: ‘Class with a Vision’

(Foreground L-R) Christiansburg High School seniors Kyndall Stanley and Shellie Cook, (background L-R) Bryan Caswell and Bryce Carlson literally painted the town Monday, letting Main Street know their Class of 2020 is a “Class with a Vision.” The graduates painted the storefront glass of a number of downtown businesses, including Invision Eye Care, the Sapphire Ballroom and Dance Center, Advanced Homecare, KDR Studios, and Scissor Happy.
