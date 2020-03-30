Christiansburg’s health center receives money to fight coronavirus

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $418,976 to seven community health centers located in Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District, including the Free Clinic of the New River Valley in Christiansburg. The funding may be used for screening and testing, acquiring medical supplies, and boosting telehealth capacity.

In response to the awards, Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Community health centers provide care to many in Southwest Virginia, and during the coronavirus outbreak they have a critical role to play. The distribution of $418,976 in funds to centers across the region will provide much-needed support for testing, buying supplies, and expanding use of telehealth. This will support the hard work and expert care provided by the professionals at our community health centers.”

Griffith supported the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020, which provided this funding.

The ninth-district centers receiving the funding and the amounts are as follows: Bland County Medical Clinic, Bastian – $58,106; Clinch River Health Services, Dungannon – $53,608; Free Clinic of the New River Valley, Christiansburg – $57,041; Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, Martinsville – $58,052; Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Saltville – $66,703; St. Charles Health Council, Jonesville – $66,280; Tri-Area Community Health, Laurel Fork – $59,186.

