Christiansburg spring cleanup ends Friday

So far, Christiansburg’s spring cleanup has operated right on schedule and will end on Friday, April 24.

Each year, Christiansburg Public Works offers spring and fall Cleanup, free special collection events when residents may place out larger items for pickup.

Public works crews follow the normal solid waste pickup schedule when collecting spring cleanup items. If your items have not been collected, call 540-382-1151.

To make it easier on our collection crews, residents are asked to place cleanup items within 10 feet of the street pavement and separate them from regular trash. Residents should be careful not to block drainage ditches, gutters, sidewalks, water meters or sewer cleanouts. The town is not responsible for any items left at or near the street that residents did not intend to have collected. Piles that do not comply with cleanup rules will not be collected.

Residents should separate materials by type (e.g. pile bagged leaves, tree limbs and trimmings separately). Loose materials must be placed in bags or containers not exceeding 32 gallons.

Public works crews will pick up the following materials and items: furniture; appliances, including sinks and tubs (limit two per household); passenger car and truck tires (limit four per household; no larger than 20-inches); tire rims (no limit); tree limbs, trimmings, brush; leaves (bagged only); landscape timbers; paint cans and sealer cans (only if open and dry); barrels/drums (only if dry, ends are removed and did not contain hazardous material); railroad ties/timbers (limit 5 per household).

Public works crews will not pick up the following items: construction and demolition materials (including, but not limited to, wood, metal, concrete, stone, etc.); heavy machinery; automobile parts; kerosene heaters; fuel oil tanks of any size; commercial truck, tractor/trailer tires; hazardous household wastes (such as paint, pesticides and cleaning chemicals); tree/brush materials associated with land/lot clearing for construction; tree stumps; electronic components such as televisions and computers.

For a full list of accepted items and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit www.christiansburg.org/cleanupFAQ. Residents unsure if an item is acceptable should call (540) 382-1151.

Throughout the year, residents may also choose to set out their brush for monthly brush collection. More information about this complimentary service is available at www.christiansburg.org/brush. Brush collection is not running in April because of spring cleanup.

This Article First Appeared On News Messenger. Read Full Article From Its Original Source Here