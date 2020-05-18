Christiansburg clinic receives grant for more COVID-19 testing

The Free Clinic Of The New River Valley, Inc. of Christiansburg was among the 26 health centers across Virginia to receive federal grant money to expand COVID-19 testing capacity. The clinic’s portion of the $7,961,099 total is $174,979. The announcement of the grant was made Thursday.

The grants were awarded as part of the Expanding Capacity for Coronavirus Testing (ECT) program.

The following health centers will receive funding: the Rockbridge Area Free Clinic of Lexington will receive $198,709; the Tri-Area Community Health of Laurel Fork will receive $247,429; the Blue Ridge Medical Center, Inc. of Arrington will receive $227,029; the Central Virginia Health Services of New Canton will receive $785,164; the Portsmouth Community Health Center, Inc. of Portsmouth will receive $291,424; the Peninsula Institute for Community Health of Newport News will receive $405,559; Neighborhood Health of Alexandria will receive $536,194; Clinch River Health Services, Inc. of Dungannon will receive $138,814; the Kuumba Community Health & Wellness Center of Roanoke will receive $239,974; the St. Charles Health Council, Inc. of Jonesville will receive $356,074; the Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc. of Onancock VA will receive $573,139; Daily Planet Health Services of Richmond will receive $201,424; the Johnson Health Center of Madison Heights will receive $475,054; the Highland Medical Center, Inc. of Monterey will receive $126,499; Piedmont Access to Health Services (PATHS) of Danville will receive $387,844; Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems, Inc. of Saltville will receive $321,469; the Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness of Martinsville will receive $170,044; the Harrisonburg Community Health Center, Inc. of Harrisonburg will receive $332,344; the Free Clinic Of The New River Valley, Inc. of Christiansburg will receive $174,979; the Greater Prince William Community Health Center of Woodbridge will receive $386,404; the Bland County Medical Clinic, Inc. of Bastian will receive $194,404; Southern Dominion Health Systems, Inc. of Victoria will receive $285,574; the Stony Creek Community Health Center of Stony Creek will receive $138,739; the Loudoun Community Health Center DBA Health Works Northern Virginia of Leesburg will receive $286,249; the Capital Area Health Network of Richmond will receive $312,604; and Horizon Health Services, Inc. of Ivor, VA will receive $167,959

The ECT award supports health centers by providing funding for necessary expenses to purchase, administer, and expand capacity for testing in order to monitor and combat COVID-19.