Children take their “shot” at being out of school

Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

Schools are always out for the summer, but this year, they are out during spring too.

Some kids are taking advantage of this time they have at home with their relatives. Many parents continue to work.

Students are getting outside more and more as spring days get warmer and warmer. Swings are being worked into overtime as well as the bicycles and power wheels.

Some kids have siblings and they can be seen outside playing ball or bouncing on their trampoline.

One day in Helems Hardware a few weeks ago, a dad was saying he was already getting the pool ready a little early, adding that he himself enjoyed relaxing and sitting by it.

In Craig County, some kids are taught how to hunt at an early age. The weekend was youth days for spring gobbler.

Eleven-year-old Mason Huffman decided to take advantage of the time off from school and went hunting and got a nice sized gobbler.

His grandmother, Joyce Medley, said that it was his second one he had ever gotten. The first one, according to her, had almost a nine-inch beard.

Medley said Mason has been hunting, “almost as soon as he could walk.” He began hunting with his dad, Michael Huffman and his Pawpaw Gary Medley. He also hunts with his mom Alechia Huffman and older brother Tyler. Sadly, Michael passed away when Mason was only four.

“Mason was extremely proud of his turkey and sent his brother and mom a picture immediately,” Medley shared. “He is such a friendly and energetic kid and has a heart of gold.”

Mason said he loves to hunt, fish and play football and baseball. He added with a grin, “Don’t forget to mention that I like to cook with my Nanny (Medley).”

Later in the day, 13-year-old Cameron Huffman got his first turkey. Said his father, JP Huffman, on Facebook under a posted picture, “After several years of trying he finally broke the ice.”

His mom, Chastity commented, “Very proud of my son! Never gave up! Way to go Cameron Huffman!”

Cameron started hunting around eight with his dad and grandfathers. “He also loves to deer and bear hunt as well as fish,” said JP who has many pictures of his son’s accomplishments on Facebook.

Cameron has already killed two bear and numerous dear. “Hunting and fishing are the best ways to social distance,” his dad added.

Though this is a very difficult time, many families in Craig are not only surviving, but making special memories that will last a lifetime.

This Article First Appeared On New Castle Record. View The Original Article Here