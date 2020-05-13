Carrington Cottage holds drive-through parade

Last Thursday, Carrington Cottage Memory Care held a drive-through parade for members of the community.

Residents sat on the sidewalk in front of the facility and watched as people in decorated vehicles drove by.

“Since residents are not able to visit with families right now, we wanted a way to show them that their loved ones do care about them and miss them very much. Our residents, staff, community and all of our families went above and beyond to make our family parade a success. We are so appreciative of everyone that participated and would like to especially thank the Troutville Fire & EMS and Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office for being part of our event,” a facility spokesperson said.

Submitted Photos

