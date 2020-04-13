Carilion sets up support fund to help health care workers

Those wishing to show their support for health care workers and patients affected by the coronavirus now have a place to direct their gifts. The Carilion Clinic Foundation has created the COVID-19 Support Fund to efficiently channel resources where they’re needed most.

Rather than donating meals, snacks and other items that can be disruptive to operations, the Foundation is asking people to donate cash so needed supplies can be distributed with minimal disruption to operations.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support we’ve received from community members,” said Katherine Strickland, the Foundation’s chief development officer. “It’s uplifting at a time like this to know we’re together in spirit even when we can’t be together physically.”

With gifts from a range of donors including the New River Valley Chinese Community and the Shenandoah Club, the Foundation has begun coordinating meals for staff.

Funds also may be used to purchase equipment, medical supplies and other urgently needed resources.

To contribute to the COVID-19 Support Fund, individuals can go to CarilionFoundation.org/give.

Carilion Clinic also is accepting in-kind donations of unused PPE and medical supplies at Goodwill Industries of the Valleys sites throughout the region. For more information about in-kind donations click here or email info@goodwillvalleys.com.