Carilion Clinic’s coronavirus patient count up to six

As of Wednesday, March 25, Carilion Clinic had treated six patients who have tested positive, five of whom are self-isolated at their own homes. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) will be the agency to disclose cases by locality. As always, the most complete source of information will be the VDH tracker for the state.

Carilion now has a dedicated phone line to answer community and patient questions about coronavirus.

The COVID-19 Community Hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community members can call 1-866-604-2873 for answers to questions about COVID-19 signs and symptoms and Carilion guidelines, available resources and our COVID-19 response.

It is not a call center to make appointments, receive testing referrals or receive test results.

This hotline is not for media use. Please continue to direct media questions to our team.

Carilion is asking community organizations, corporations and individuals to donate personal protective equipment (PPE) and other surplus medical supplies to help protect our staff and our patients. While Carilion is conserving key supplies, donations from the community will assist by extending resources and providers’ ability to care for patients. We are not currently accepting handmade items but are evaluating if and how we might be able to use handmade items in the future.

Please consider any of the following items for donations: latex-free gloves, procedural masks, surgical masks, surgical masks with shields, nasal swabs for medical use, N95 respirators and N95 filters. other respirators (P100’s, PAPR’s, and PAPR supplies/parts), face shields, splash shields, gowns, hand sanitizer greater than 60% alcohol, hand soap, disposable shoe covers, disinfecting wipes.

Drop-off locations and hours are the following:

Franklin County: Franklin County High School, 700 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount, Va.; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 – Saturday, March 28.

Giles County : Goodwill Store and Donation Center, 186 Boxwood Lane, Pearisburg, Va.; 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Friday, March 27.

Lexington: Washington and Lee University Pavilion, 159 West Denny Circle, Lexington, Va.; 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

New River Valley: Radford University David E. Armstrong Complex Parking Lot E, 501 Stockton St., Radford, Va.; dates and times to be determined.

Roanoke: Tanglewood Mall parking lot in front of former JC Penney, 4420-A Electric Road, Roanoke, Va.; dates and times to be determined.

Tazewell County: Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, 140 School Street, #3, Tazewell, Va.; 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. through Friday, March 27

Public questions about donations may be directed via email to PPE_Donations@carilionclinic.org. As we get additional information on dates and times for specific locations, we’ll make that available to the media.

Effective immediately, Carilion providers will be reviewing patient records prior to outpatient, non-hospital encounters to determine if an in-person visit is needed. If an in-person visit is not needed, providers will contact the patient to coordinate a telephone or telemedicine video visit.

This follows a Carilion announcement earlier this month postponing all non-essential surgeries and procedures.

