Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge postponed

Organizers of the Carilion Clinic Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge have announced that “Based on the Stay At Home Order that was instituted yesterday by Governor Ralph Northam–with the health and safety of our athletes, spectators, staff, volunteers, medical staff, first responders, and the community being our utmost priority, the Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge, originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, will not take place as planned.

“This has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, and we appreciate all of the support, time, work, and effort agencies have put forth thus far to bring this event to life, and look forward to continuing to plan for the event in the future. As we explore all available options as to when we are able to produce the event in the future, we will be in contact with every agency to confirm the new timeline works.”

Race Director Brandt Bernat says that all registered athletes will receive an email and the statement will be posted on their social pages and website. If athletes have questions, they can contact virginia70.3@ironman.com. “Thank you all again for your support and work on this event, and we look forward to being in Virginia’s Blue Ridge soon!”

The bicycling portion of the race was scheduled to come down Washington Avenue from the Blue Ridge Parkway and through downtown Vinton on June 7.

This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here