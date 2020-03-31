Camp Bethel’s storytelling festival is now an ‘At-Home’ event

Due to the COVID-19 upheaval, Camp Bethel’s 19th annual storytelling festival will now be the Sounds of the Mountains “At-Home” Festival available anytime online beginning April 4.

The tellers are busy now recording and submitting video sets, which Camp Bethel will compile to create five fun hour-long “shows.” The final product can be found at SoundsoftheMountains.org via CampBethelVirginia’s YouTube channel on April 4.

One of the shows will be specifically geared toward elementary school students, providing over 700 third through fifth graders a substitution for their canceled in-person field trip. “This will be a wonderful opportunity for teachers in the valley and across the country to share with their students,” says Alan Hoal, festival co-founder.

This year’s line-up features nationally known, professional storytellers including Andy Offutt Irwin, Kim Weitkamp, Tim Lowry and Regi Carpenter.

“This event is a fundraiser for Camp Bethel in Fincastle (owned by the Virlina District Board – Church of the Brethren), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, so donations are tax-deductible and very much needed and appreciated, due to numerous retreat cancellations this spring,” said Camp Director Barry LeNoir. “We are committed to providing our community with some joyful entertainment during this anxious and isolated time. Sounds of the Mountains “At-Home” Festival is available to view any time beginning April 4 at www.SoundsoftheMountains.org.”

For more information call 919-607-0993, email alan@soundsofthemountains.org or visit www.soundsofthemountains.org.

This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here