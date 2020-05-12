Byrd grads were playing on college baseball teams when season came to an end

By Sports editor, Brian Hoffman

Two former William Byrd baseball players were playing on college teams this spring before the coronavirus pandemic called off the season. Gehrig Spradlin was pitching for Limestone College in Gaffney, South Carolina and Hunter Meador was on the UVA-Wise team in Virginia.

Spradlin is a junior at Limestone but just a sophomore eligibility-wise. He made the Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference team this spring and has been on the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll for three straight years.

Gehrig pitched in seven of the Saints’ 23 games before the season was called, all out of the bullpen. He finished with 13 innings pitched, striking out 10 and walking just four. He had no decisions, but recorded a save in a win over Erskine on February 29.

Gehrig is the son of Rodney and Tricia Meador. Rodney is a former coach at William Byrd, leading the Terriers to the state championship in 1997.

Meador is a freshman infielder for the Cavaliers. UVA-Wise had an 11-10 record before the season was called off and Hunter appeared in seven games with six starts. He was just getting warmed up when the pandemic came, starting in five of the Cavs’ last six games.

In the final game of the shortened season Meador started at shortstop and went three for five with three runs scored. He finished up hitting .381.

Hunter is the son of Tim and Diane Meador. His older brother Timmy played football and baseball for Byrd and UVA Wise and is now an assistant on the Terrier jayvee baseball and varsity football teams.

