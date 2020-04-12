Budget public hearing will be via phone, mail and e-mail this year

Radford City Manager David Ridpath has presented his proposed budget for F.Y. 2021 to City Council with no tax increases proposed.

The proposed rates are:

Real Property tax levy decreases to $0.78 per $100.00 of assessed value to maintain approximate level funding with the 2019 real estate tax levy.

Machinery and tools tax levy remains at $1.76 per $100.00 of assessed value.

Tangible personal property (vehicles) remains at $2.44 per $100.00 of assessed value.

Other tangible personal property remains at $1.76 per $100.00 of assessed value.

The following is a synopsis of the 2020-2021 City of Radford $59,514,312 total budget.

General Fund $ 26,802,275

Streets Maintenance Fund $ 2,505,953

Transit $ 3,002,981

Water/Wastewater Fund $ 4,639,264

Electric Fund $ 20,293,253

Solid Waste Fund $ 1,524,677

Internal Services $ 745,909

The Radford City Council will hold public hearings on the proposed F.Y. 2020-2021 budget, tax rates for calendar year 2020, and the school budget on Monday, April 20 at 5 p.m.

Declarations of emergency and restrictions on public gatherings have been made at all levels of government. Due to the threats posed by the COVID-19 virus, a disaster exists which requires the City to assure continuity of government for a period not to exceed six months. During a declared disaster, the Code of Virginia authorizes governing bodies to conduct their meetings on matters and with procedures which are consistent with providing continuity of government and promote the health, safety, and welfare of the public.

The COVID-19 virus makes it impractical and unsafe for City Council to physically assemble in one location. The virus also makes it impractical and unsafe, as well as potentially life threatening, for the public and city staff to gather in the same location to participate in the public hearings. As a result, the public hearings will be conducted virtually. The members of City Council will participate in the public hearings by electronic means, and the public will be able to participate and make comments as set out below.

The City has established the following ways for you to share your public comments with City Council. The deadline to share your comment for the public hearings is noon on Friday, April 17. Any comments received by that time will be shared with City Council and will be added to the meeting minutes, making them a matter of public record. When providing your public comment, please be sure to provide:first and last name, residential address and your comment. Comments can be emailed to Jenni.Wilder@radfordva.gov; mailed to: City Clerk, 10 Robertson Street, Radford, VA 24141; or via

voicemail message at 540-267-3145.

City Council will also be meeting virtually by electronic means on Monday, April 27, at 5 p.m. to consider approval of the proposed F.Y. 2020-2021 budget, tax rates for calendar year 2020, and the school budget. The City will continue to receive public comments in the ways described above until noon, Friday, April 24, which will be shared with City Council and added to the minutes.

Ways to participate in public hearings and meeting:

The public is encouraged to participate in the public hearings scheduled on Monday, April 20 beginning at 5 p.m. through Facebook Live at the following link: www.facebook.com/Radford-City-Government-301072910338 .

The public is encouraged to participate in the meeting scheduled on Monday, April 27, at 5 p.m. through Facebook Live at the following link: www.facebook.com/Radford-City-Government-301072910338 .

The meeting agendas can be viewed at: www.radfordva.gov.

Copies of agendas may also be obtained by calling the Office of the City Clerk at (540) 731-3603.