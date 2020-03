Elise Buchanan, a sixth grade student and FFA member at Central Academy Middle School, placed second in the area FFA Creed Speaking Contest which took place on February 21 at the Botetourt County FFA/4-H Youth Showcase at LBHS. Elise and other participants had to recite the five-paragraph FFA Creed and answer questions before a panel of judges.

Submitted Photo

