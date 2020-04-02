Bratton, Jerry Lee

Jerry Lee Bratton, 67, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, March 24. He served as the store manager at Winn-Dixie before opening Cave Spring Car Wash in 1986 with his brother, Kenneth. Jerry loved spending time with his wife, children and nine grandchildren.

Left to cherish Jerry’s memory are his wife of 42 years, Carin; children, Chris and wife, Lauren, Drew and wife, Ashton, and Melissa Hodge and husband, Tommy; brother, Kenneth Bratton and wife, Cathy; sister, Carol Bratton; grandchildren, Paisley, Carter, Kyle, Macy, Peyton, Levi, Chase, Nathan, and Alaina; and many nieces and nephews.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Helen Bratton. A private graveside service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Park with Pastor Leonard Southern officiating. A public service of remembrance will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

