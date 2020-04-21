Botetourt Fire & EMS crews thank hospital workers

Last Thursday, crews from throughout the Roanoke Valley public safety community gathered at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and the LewisGale Medical Center to express thanks to frontline healthcare workers.

Fire & EMS crews from Botetourt and Roanoke counties, and the cities of Roanoke and Salem participated.

“We are thankful to be able to show our support for those on the frontlines of healthcare that are helping fight this disease. Our first responders work hand-in-hand with all our regional healthcare systems on a daily basis, transporting the sick and injured to their facilities. It is only fitting that we band together to applaud the efforts of these heroes. We are proud to have been part of this display of support,” Chief of Fire & EMS for Botetourt County Jason Ferguson said.

This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here