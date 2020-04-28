Botetourt Farmers Market to open on Saturday 

By Camden Staton

Contributing writer

The Botetourt Farmers Market has been a staple of agriculture and homemade goods for the past seven years. It is a place where the community can come together and support their local businesses and vendors. Produce, flowers, baked goods, and other homemade merchandise can be found at the market. During these uncertain times many stores and businesses have been taking precautions to make selling their products safer for the customer and the Botetourt Farmers Market is no different.

The market is taking increased safety precautions to ensure that all customers and vendors are as safe as possible. “It’s going to be a big outdoor supermarket,” Tara Williamson, president of the Botetourt Farmers Market, shared. “We’re also going to decrease our hours to 10 a.m.-12 p.m.”

But, the biggest precaution and change to the market will be the online ordering option. The customers have the option to pre-order what they want from the market on our website. Customers have until the Thursday before the market every week to order what they want from vendors and then pick it up pre-packaged on that Saturday anytime from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. “Everything is going to be packaged by the vendors,” Williamson explained.

Yet, the market also has options in place for people that aren’t as tech savvy. “Vendors are going to have grab and go produce boxes as well as menus set up for goods that the vendor has to sell,” Williamson said. “For safety reasons, no products will be on display.”

“It’s important now more than ever to support your local businesses,” Williamson shared. “You’re finding healthy and clean foods while strengthening your local economy.” During these uncertain times the vendors want to be a source of practicality and ensure that there are food resources available.

“Everything is coming from just a few miles away,” Williamson explained. “It’s only being touched by a few people and everything is clean.” Overall, Williamson feels that it is the healthiest option for the consumer.

The Botetourt Farmers Market will open for the season on May 2 at the Daleville Town Center. For information about the Botetourt Farmers Market, visit: botetourtfarmersmarket.luluslocalfood.com.

