Botetourt Democratic Committee Scholarship winners are announced

The Botetourt County Democratic Committee has announced the winners of $500 Scholarship awards to a graduating senior from both James River and Lord Botetourt High Schools. The recipients submitted a 150-300-word essay describing “The Balance of Power of the Judicial, Congressional and Executive Branches of American Government.”

The recipient of the Lord Botetourt scholarship is Ethan Webster, son of Mitzi and David Webster of Blue Ridge. During his academic career, Ethan ran track and participated in Virginia Boy’s State, as well serving as a founder and president of the Debate Team. He plans to attend Virginia Military Institute.

From James River High School, this year’s scholarship recipient is Forest Kay, son of Danny and Ellen Kay of Iron Gate. In 2019, Forest participated in the Japanese Exchange Program and currently serves as Board Director of the USBC. He plans to attend Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in the fall to earn an Associate Degree in Business Administration.

