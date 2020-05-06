Botetourt County History for May 6 Edition

“A Seed-Bed of the Republic: Early Botetourt” was written by Robert “Bob” Douthat Stoner. This 1962 First Edition is in the Courthouse Gallery and was donated to the Botetourt County Historical Museum by Janice Thompson on May 11, 2000. Bob Stoner was born in Fincastle on March 11, 1898 and developed a lifelong interest in the history of the area. Having taught school in Nace after his time at UVA and in the army during WWI, Bob cared a great deal about educating Botetourt’s school-aged children. This led him in the early 1950s to document the rich history and culture of Botetourt. His many years working as the Clerk of the Botetourt Court along with statewide research ensured accuracy in his document. In 1962, under the generous sponsorship of the then Roanoke Historical Society, his book was published and distributed. The front jacket shows the original 1770 boundaries of Botetourt County going from the Blue Ridge to the Great Lakes and Mississippi River. Today “The Seed-Bed of the Republic” has withstood the test of time to become one of the most reliable sources of information on early Botetourt. A few copies of this book are available in the Museum bookstore when it is allowed to open or by calling 540-473-8394 and leaving a message.

