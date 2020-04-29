BOS discuss ‘Respecting the Past, Preparing for the Future’

Pam Dudding

Contributing writer

The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely “jostled the apple cart,” so to speak, in many ways throughout the country.

During last Thursday’s County Board of Supervisors Budget Work Session, a public meeting was held to discuss the possibility of raising taxes.

One citizen requested for no tax increase. The Board also received three e-mails requesting “no Real Estate tax increase.”

Comments by the Supervisors were centered around concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic and the hardships it has caused the citizens of Craig County.

Following the public hearing, the BOS voted to maintain all existing tax rates with Option 1 for Real Estate. Visit craigcountyva.gov for more information.

Said Craig County Administrator R.R. Dan Collins, “Rather than expand the financial burdens of our citizens with a tax increase, the use of fund balance was chosen. This should aid in the economic recovery of the county and its citizens.”

The approved tax rates along with the budget presentation information (which has been on the website most of April), can be found at https://craigcountyva.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/FY-2020-21-Budget-Budget-Presentation-FOR-WEB-SITE-April-16.-2020.pdf.

The options for a balance budget were also reviewed by the BOS and other information was shared which included the public hearing for FY2021 Budget. Some information is as follows.

The General County Fund – Revenues: Local State and Federal Funds for Local Purposes $6,993,910, State – School $4,612,666, Federal – School $687,647, Local Contribution to School – $1,820,000 and School Generated Revenue – $186,676 which totaled $14,300,899

The General County Fund – Expenditures: General County Fund – $6,993,910, Component Unit-School Board – $7,306,989 which totaled – $14,300,899

Total Revenues for FY2020-21 – $14,300,899

Total Expenditures for FY 202021 -$14,300,899

FY21 Capital Improvements (CIP) $224,587 two percent Employee Bonus Dec.1, 2020 $32,380 County Funds $12,640 Comp Board Funds $19,740 No VRS Retirement & Life Insurance Contingent on Meeting State Revenues · Increased Funding for Volunteer Fire Departments Annual Funding Increased $2,500 · County Match Equipment Grant ($50,000)

FY21 Capital Improvements (CIP) $224,587 two percent Employee Bonus Dec.1, 2020 $32,380 County Funds $12,640 Comp Board Funds $19,740 No VRS Retirement & Life Insurance Contingent on Meeting State Revenues Increased Funding for Volunteer Fire Departments Annual Funding Increased $2,500 County Match Equipment Grant ($50,000) Proposed FY 2021 Capital Improvements Storage Building $138,370 Sheriff Vehicle $21,200 Registrar Security Software $12,738 Social Service Vehicle (State Funds) $20,000 CC-EMS Grant Match (Ambulance) $50,000 School Bus ($81,925) Loan Payment $18,549 Truck, Mower, Parking Lot Seal $58,000

The Summary General Fund Revenues Budget estimates and General Property tax rates the past ten years are on the website too.

On average, Craig County collects 0.50 percent of a property’s assessed Fair Market Value as property tax has the lowest percentage of Fair Market Value when compared to surrounding counties.

Tax Rate Comparison With Surrounding Counties Tax Rates 2016 Craig Below Average RE Rate by three cents Tax Rates 2019 Craig Below Average RE Rate by two cents 75 percent of Localities Increase RE Tax Rates 2020 Craig Below Average RE Rate by 3 cents 50 percent of Localities Increase RE Tax

Tax Rate Comparisons with local counties were made from 2016 and 2019 (on website).

Rate Comparisons are:

Highland County $0.48 $0.04 Low $0.00 $0.35

Bath County Bath County $0.50 $0.00 $0.04 $2.02

Giles County Craig County $0.59 $0.00 $0.00 $2.29

Bland County Bland County $0.60 $0.00 $0.00 $2.71

Botetourt County Floyd County $0.60 $0.00 $0.25 $2.75

Highland County Giles County $0.67 $0.04 $0.00 $2.95

Floyd County Alleghany County $0.71 $0.00 $0.00 $2.98

Alleghany County Botetourt County $0.79 $0.00 < High > $0.00 $3.50

Craig County * Average Rates $0.62 $0.01 $0.04 $2.44

License Fee Included Rate Difference ($0.03) Below Average $1.06 Above Average Four of the eight counties increased tax rates in 2019

For the county, additional information:

Summary of FY2021 Budget Change in Tax Payment -Typical Home 2 cent Increase In Real Estate Tax Rate (Option3) Home Value: $120,000 Increase in Taxes /Year: $24.00

All of the information can be obtained on the website. Anyone can submit comments by emailing sholth@CraigCountyVA.Gov, calling (540) 864-5010 or mailing comments to Chairman, Board Of Supervisors P.O. Box 308 New Castle, VA 24127. Only ten people at a time can be present at a meeting.

On May 7, 2020, at 6:00 p.m., the Regular BOS Meeting will vote on Budget Approval.

