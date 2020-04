Junior Angus member Ryan Borer of Buchanan won top honors as the champion in Intermediate Showmanship at the 2020 Mid-Atlantic Junior Angus Classic Regional Preview Show March 13-15 in Harrisonburg. Montana Hulsmeyer of Herrod, Ohio, was reserve champion. Brittney Creamer of Montrose, Colo., evaluated the entries before naming champions.

This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here