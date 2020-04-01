Blue Ridge man arrested for arson

Botetourt County sheriff’s deputies were executing a paper at the home of Timothy Earl Blankenship in the 2800 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on March 24. After executing the paper, Blankenship left the house and a member of the household invited the deputies inside where they discovered items that had been reported stolen from different locations in Botetourt and surrounding counties, according to a press release from the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies also located other items outside the house reported stolen from locations in Botetourt and surrounding counties. Among them were motorcycles, a mower, and trailers.

During the investigation and interviews, it was discovered that Blankenship was also allegedly responsible for a suspicious structure fire in the 600 block of Etzler Road, Troutville on January 20, 2019.

Blankenship, 54, was then located at a store near Exit 150, placed into custody and transported to the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail where he is being held without bond on the charge of arson. The case is still under investigation and more charges on Blankenship are pending, the release said.

