Blue Ridge Bright shines light on essential workers

By Aila Boyd

The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce, Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce, Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce, and Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce have partnered together on an initiative to recognize and show appreciation for those on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative is called Blue Ridge Bright. It is a way for chamber members, community partners, and the regional at large to show their support for those working to keep the area healthy and safe, including first responders, healthcare workers, transportation workers, and grocery/delivery workers.

To participate in Blue Ridge Bright, place a light—battery-operated candle, flashlight, or porch lights—outside between 8-9 p.m. Those who participate are asked to share photos and videos using the hashtag #BlueRidge Bright.

“Now more than ever, in our socially distanced world, connection to one another is so important. It’s great to see our local area chambers of commerce come together to encourage or region to show support for the people that directly face this pandemic daily. They deserve recognition and support,” Executive Director of the Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce Grant Holmes said.

The initiative started on Sunday and will conclude on Saturday.

