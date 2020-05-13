Beloved teacher launches natural science lesson video series

Heather Bell

RADFORD – When retired Radford High School biology teacher Frank Taylor found out schools would not be back in session for the rest of the school year, he took to the internet to keep students, and their families, engaged in science exploration.

On March 20, Taylor crafted a few lessons about creatures, vegetation and the natural world in Radford. Those lessons have expanded into a YouTube channel, “Nature in Your Backyard,” which Taylor says has become as much fun for him as he hopes it is for his viewers.

“When I learned schools would be closed, I wanted to create an outreach for kids and families at home,” said Taylor recently. “I was sort of sulking around when school closed – felt lost and aimless and a friend, Clark Ramsey, said, ‘Frank, why don’t you do some videos of what you love teaching best.’ So, I went home, went live, and it just worked for me. I love sharing and teaching about the natural history of organisms around us here in the Appalachians.”

“Every day I walk out my door and see something and think, ‘This is so cool! I need make an episode on this. I try to do things that I think people will see or encounter when they walk into their backyard or neighborhood or local park.”

Taylor said the combination of telling a story and explaining science is a perfect match for him.

“I am a science story teller; I like to tell the story,”he explained. “I don’t want people to just watch my videos. I want them to go outside and look, and see what they can find, ask questions. I want them to learn the name of plant or animal and then go beyond – Google it, research it. Find out its story – culturally, historically – and fact check me! Live video, off the cuff with no notes.”

Taylor says he is hearing from his former students who now have children of their own.





“I have had former students, now adults with families, tell me how much they enjoyed my class and how they are watching episodes with their children. About how they want their children to learn from me too. I can’t even find words to say how I am humbled and what a privilege to play that role in their children’s lives too.”

Taylor has recorded more than 50 episodes and says it is hard to choose a favorite.

“Hard to say which is my favorite? Ring-necked snake, dragonfly larvae, waterboatman; I love telling the story and sharing.”

“I have rediscovered my love of natural history and I am doing what I love most and always wanted to do,” he concluded. “To learn and teach about natural history and connect people with the outdoors. I want to share my love for the outdoors and guide people to appreciate it, to explore it, with a sense of wonder.”

Find Taylor’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZySfh3ycra5FE7_pW4jDYQ. Or log onto www.youtube.com and search Frank Taylor Nature in Your Backyard.

This Article First Appeared On News Journal. Read Full Article From Its Original Source Here