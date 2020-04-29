Belinfontie named to Dean’s List at University of Delaware

Rachael Belinfontie of Roanoke has been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. She is a senior studying for a BSN in Nursing and Minor in Forensics.

To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.33 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

She is a 2016 graduate of Lord Botetourt High School and is the daughter of Lisa M. and James A. Belinfontie Jr.

