Bailey Hall earns President’s Award

Eastern Mennonite University held its annual Athletic Honors Banquet on May 1. Different from previous years where the event is celebrated with an in-person banquet, Virginia’s stay-at-home order led to an online version dubbed the Athletic Honors Show.

As part of the show, the EMU Athletic Department handed out athletic and academic awards from the 2019-20 season.

Bailey Hall of Daleville, a graduate of James River High School and the son of Jeremy and Aimee Hall, won the President’s Award, the highest athletic award given out by EMU.

Hall was a starting pitcher for the baseball team. He held a 3.55 GPA as a recreational leadership and sports studies major. Hall was a weekend starter most of his career, drawing 35 starts in 40 appearances en route to a 5-18 record over his four years.

On campus, Hall was on the leadership team for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and was a Community Advisor for EMU’s Residence Life his final three years. When school was not in session, he worked at numerous kids’ camps while playing in summer leagues in New York and Virginia.

“Athletics has helped me in my academic experience as it has taught me self-discipline in managing schoolwork with baseball,” Hall said of his time as a Royal student-athlete. “It has helped me develop into a better leader by forcing me to become more vocal with the team and within group projects. Lastly, it has taught me how to communicate effectively with people both on the field and in the classroom, and I expect to continue to grow in my communication skills through coaching next year.”

Hall also received an Academic Achievement Award, presented to each team’s individual junior or senior with the highest GPA.

