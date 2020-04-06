Axton man died in Sunday crash

An Axton man was pronounced dead at the scene of Sunday crash, according to a release from the Virginia State Police.

The two vehicle crash occurred Sunday, April 5, at 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Virginia 650 and Virginia 697 in Henry County, according to the release.

Then, a 2002 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Virginia 697, when the vehicle failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Virginia 650. A 2020 GMC Terrain, which was traveling east on Virginia 650 struck the 2002 Ford, the release stated.

John Lee Scott, 63, of Axton, was identified as the driver of the Ford, the release stated. Scott was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police Trooper Deloatch, according to the release.

View Post From Its Original Site