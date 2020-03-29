Arrests for March 25 Edition

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:
- Naeem M. Martin, 28, of New York, N.Y., forgery and uttering, March 18
- Joseph H. Rhoton, 37, of Troutville, domestic assault, drunk in public, March 19
- Karen S. Freischlag, 54, of Troutville, assault, March 21
- Timothy E. Blankenship, 54, of Blue Ridge, domestic assault, March 21
- Eden J. Parnell, 20, of Troutville, attempted strangulation, March 22
This Article First Appeared On The Fincastle Herald. View The Original Article Here
Add Comment