Arrests for March 25 Edition

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:

  • Naeem M. Martin, 28, of New York, N.Y., forgery and uttering, March 18
  • Joseph H. Rhoton, 37, of Troutville, domestic assault, drunk in public, March 19
  • Karen S. Freischlag, 54, of Troutville, assault, March 21
  • Timothy E. Blankenship, 54, of Blue Ridge, domestic assault, March 21
  • Eden J. Parnell, 20, of Troutville, attempted strangulation, March 22

