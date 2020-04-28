Arrests for April 29 Edition

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office has reported the following arrests:
- Angelica R. Martino, 31, of Roanoke, unauthorized use, April 22
- Zachary J. Alford, 31, of Rural Retreat, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II substance, manufacture, sell or distribute a Schedule drug, April 22
- Dustin C. Ruley, 27, of Buchanan, obstruction of justice, April 23
- Robert L. Arbaugh, 48, of Crawley, W.Va., possession of a Schedule drug, driving under the influence, April 23
- Dustin L. Moseley, 27, of Bedford, reckless handling of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, April 23
- Joshua M. Mitchell, 21 of Catawba, eluding, April 23
